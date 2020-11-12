CLOSE
The Weeknd To Headline 2021 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Super Bowl LV is set for Sunday, February 7, 2021 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida.

The Weeknd is the 2021 headliner for the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show.

Pepsi, the NFL and Roc Nation making the announcement on Thursday hours after The Weeknd posted a cryptic Instagram post possibly alluding to the move.

“We all grow up watching the world’s biggest acts playing the Super Bowl and one can only dream of being in that position,” The Weeknd said in a statement. “I’m humbled, honored and ecstatic to be the center of that infamous stage this year.”

This is the second collaboration between Pepsi, the NFL and Roc Nation which brought Jennifer Lopez and Sharika to the halftime stage in February of this year.

