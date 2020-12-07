Willie Moore Jr. To Release Film About His Adoption

Willie Moore Jr. is ready to share his story on an even bigger platform.
The nationally syndicated radio host, TV personality, entrepreneur, and social media influencer has not been shy about his upbringing in the past but he is now ready to delve even deeper.
Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)
Moore is slated to release a docu-film about his adoption story with hopes to raise awareness about adoption and foster care.
Here’s more about the film:
Syndicated Radio Host, Inspirational speaker and best selling author Willie Moore Jr. was adopted at the tender age of three months old, never meeting anyone in his biological family. In 2020 after being rejected by his biological mother in 2009, Willie locates his entire biological family. Only to find out the whole rejection, hurt and the betrayal was all a misunderstanding. Willie discovered “The Missing Peace” which was his biological family.
The film will be available to those who purchased a ticket on December 20 and December 21 all day. A link will be sent out December 20th morning to all customers.
Purchase your ticket here.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM
Follow The Willie Moore Jr. Show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!
CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE WILLIE MOORE SHOW LIVE FROM 3PM-7PM
Sign up for our newsletter:
Famous Folks Who Were Adopted, Orphaned Or Have Adopted
Famous Folks Who Were Adopted, Orphaned Or Have Adopted
1. NFL wide receiver Demaryius Thomas was raised by his aunt Shirley and her husband after his mother was incarcerated for intent to distribute cocaine when he was 11-years-old. His father was serving overseas in the Army..1 of 7
2. Keegan Michael Key was adopted as a child by two social workers. Later on in life her met his mother and found out he had two half brothers who died.
Source:false 2 of 7
3. Keyshia Cole was adopted at the age of two by family friends Leon and Yvonne Cole which is where her last name comes from. She met her biological father boxer Virgil Hunter in 2016 after a paternity test.Source:Getty 3 of 7
4. Gary Coleman He was adopted as a small child by W. G. Coleman, a fork-lift operator, and Edmonia Sue, a nurse practitioner (Photo Credit: Facebook)4 of 7
5. Jesse Jackson was adopted by his stepfather at the age of one. He took his stepfathers last name. (AP)5 of 7
6. Viola Davis Julius Tennon adopted their little girl Genesis as newborn in October of 2011
Source:false 6 of 7
7. Madonna
Source:false 7 of 7
HEAD TO THE WILLIEMOOREJRSHOW.COM
Willie Moore Jr. To Release Film About His Adoption was originally published on blackamericaweb.com