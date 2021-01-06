Pastor Mike Todd Jr. and His Wife Natalie Expecting Baby No. 4!

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

via GospelGoodies.com:

Pastor Mike Todd Jr. and his wife Natalie Todd are expecting their fourth child!

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

They made the announcement around Christmas in an Instagram post and have been showing love to baby no. 4 on social media ever since.

“As I reflect on the goodness of God in this past year… the single greatest area of my life that I pray and believe I got stronger in was…being their active father,” Pastor Todd wrote on Instagram.

Congrats to them on the newest edition to the Todd family!

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM