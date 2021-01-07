GRIFF’s Prayer For Georgia’s Newly Elected Senator, Pastor Raphael Warnock [VIDEO]

This week, Pastor Raphael Warnock made history becoming the first Black senator in Georgia.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Warnock’s win makes him Georgia’s first Democratic Senator in 20 years and the nation’s 11th Black U.S. Senator. What a win! Listen to GRIFF’s prayer for the pastor-turned-senator up top!

DON’T MISS…

Raphael Warnock Beats Kelly Loeffler To Become Georgia’s First Black US Senator

Rev. Raphael Warnock Explains Why He’s Running For Senate & How His Reasons Are Inspired by His Faith [VIDEO]

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM