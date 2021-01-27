Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

Fans haven’t seen Kirk Franklin bless the masses with his humor and wisdom on a popular platform since he appeared on an episode of Verzuz for their Gospel showdown in June. As it turns out, the Gospel legend has been busy behind the scenes with Sony Music Entertainment prepping to launch his latest endeavor: a new podcast.

Titled Good Words with Kirk Franklin, the show will feature “intimate conversations exploring faith, redemption, and the realities of today’s world,” Deadline reports.

“I want to bring you something really special from my heart, it’s called Good Words with Kirk Franklin. Now this a podcast where I’ll be having candid conversations about faith,” the 16-time Grammy-winning artist said in a statement. “These are conversations that are heartfelt. And you know me, it’s going to be funny.”

Fans can expect the conversations to explore topics around race, religion, politics, music, and self-expression. He’ll also deliver original music, which is a plus for long-time followers.

H.E.R, Kelly Rowland, and Pharrell Williams are confirmed to appear on the show.

Catch Good Words with Kirk Franklin on all major platforms including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher on February 9.

Won’t He Do It: Kirk Franklin Is Blessing Us With A New Podcast Series was originally published on hiphopwired.com

