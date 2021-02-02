Brandy Joins ‘The Voice’ For Its 10th Anniversary Year

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

Acclaimed R&B vocalist Brandy will join the newest season of The Voice for its 10th Anniversary year. The four-time Emmy Award-winning musical competition series returns Monday, March 1 enlisting some of the country’s most powerful voices to compete. This season also includes a host of talented “battle advisors” alongside their newest advisor the iconic, Brandy Norwood.

The tenth season’s panel of judges include fellow R&B star John Legend, pop sensation Kelly Clarkson, country music legend Blake Shelton and award-winning talent Nick Jonas to reclaim his red chair. Brandy, international Grammy Award-winning artist Luis Fonsi, actor and musician Darren Criss, and Grammy-winning country duo Dan + Shay will serve as battle advisors for the contestants on each respective team. Carson Daly returns for the major milestone anniversary as host of the popular television show.

John Legend sat down with Entertainment Tonight in a recent interview where he sang Brandy’s praises about joining the new season. He exclaimed that the all-star vocalist, who was his “first choice” will be added to his team to assist contestants in the upcoming season.

“Her track record as a successful artist speaks for itself and we’ve been loving her and cherishing her as an artist of our culture for such a long time,” Legend said about Brandy.

Legend adds how influential Brandy will be in developing the show’s contestants with her rich and inspirational history in music as one of the greatest voices of our time.

“What I tell her and what is so resonant to me about her is not only has she had a great career and had lots of hits, but singers love Brandy,” John Legend continued. “They all look up to her and she’s so influential to other singers. For a show like ours where it’s all about mentoring singers, for them to see her when they walk in the room … it’s just a magical moment every time.”

We expect the show will have great success for its anniversary year. Though streaming platforms have taken over the way Americans watch television, it has not impacted the show’s reach. Last season, The Voice averaged 10.6 million viewers in total audience measurement. Overall, the show reached over 50 million people across both linear and digital platforms. Surely, adding the iconic Brandy to this season will increase views for the show.

Be sure to catch the season premiere March 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Brandy Joins 'The Voice' For Its 10th Anniversary Year was originally published on globalgrind.com

