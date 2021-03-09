WE WON’T STOP: Donate To St. Jude & Become A Partner In Hope!

Become a “Partner in Hope” by pledging just $20 a month to help kids at St. Jude fight cancer.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE NOW AND GET YOUR T-SHIRT

Today’s hottest artists have joined the #WEWONTSTOP movement to help St. Jude kids. When you become a Partner In Hope, you will get the We Won’t Stop t-shirt to wear as a reminder that you joined the lifesaving mission of St. Jude.

Join the #ThisShirtSavesLives movement buy donating $20 to St. Jude, then taking a picture with your new shirt and posting it on social media using #WEWONTSTOP and #UrbanRadioCares. Don’t forget to tag @StJude.

YOU CAN ALSO DONATE BY DIALING 1-800-411-9898

Also On Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell: