Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

Whew! 2021 just got a little crazier!

Chick-Fil-A announced some pretty disappointing news on Wednesday (May 12th); they’re facing a “shortage of select items,” which includes their famous sauces. Following this horrific new shortage, Chick-fil-A is now only giving customers one sauce per entrée or two sauces per meal.

However, it looks like the company is trying to figure things out because they know we need about five packs of sauce per entrée!

They released a statement saying, “We are actively working to make adjustments to solve this issue quickly and apologize to our guests for any inconvenience.”

There’s also some more good news to this though: The company says they aren’t facing a chicken shortage and honestly, that’s what’s most important because we can scrape sauce out the bottom, but we need that chicken sandwich!

SEE ALSO: All The Times Chick-Fil-A Was A Strange & Magical Place

SEE ALSO: Georgia Woman Accused Of Impersonating As FBI Agent To Get Free Chick-fil-A

Source: CNN

Chick-Fil-A Facing Sauce Shortage was originally published on 92q.com