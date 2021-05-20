CLOSE
No more birds! A-Town is a changed man. Philly comedian took a trip to St.James Church in Philadelphia Pennsylvania. During his trip, A-Ton decided to get baptized. Many know Town for cracking jokes about “where the birds?!” but today is a new day for the local legend.
Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)
Check out the photos from A-Town’s baptism below.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:
- Kirk Franklin Teams Up With Lil Baby & Just Blaze On ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ Song, “We Win”
- White Man Assaults A Police Officer And Lives To See His Court Date
- Stellar Awards 2021: Full List of Nominees
HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM
Philly Comedian A-Town Turns a New Leaf & Gets Baptized! was originally published on rnbphilly.com
Also On Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell: