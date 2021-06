Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

Host Tony Lamont featuring Bishop Donald Golder, Sherri Garrison, Rodnie Bryant, and Lamar Campbell. Musical guests include Eastern Star, Demetrius West, Judah Band, and Lamar Campbell & Spirit of Praise.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM.

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

SHOUT – Highlighting Indiana’s Gospel Roots [Watch] was originally published on praiseindy.com