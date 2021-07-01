Family Of Korryn Gaines Returns To Court, Awaiting Payment In Case

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

Attorneys representing Baltimore County and the family of Korryn Gaines returned to court Wednesday for a scheduling conference. This comes as the family awaits payment that was awarded to them by a Baltimore County jury.

A Baltimore County police officer fatally shot Gaines during a 2016 standoff at her Randallstown apartment. Since then, in 2018, a county jury awarded her family $38 million in a civil judgment. But, a circuit court judge overturned the jury’s decision in 2019 and an appeals court reinstated the verdict in 2020.

“Baltimore County has put my healing process on hold,” Gaines’ mother Rhanda Dormeus said Wednesday outside court. “My family self-destructed when my daughter got killed and they won’t let us build again.”

“We came today to pick up a check, not pick up a date,” Rev. Al Sharpton of the National Action Network said Wednesday in Towson. “This is a national disgrace. That’s why we need national attention.”

In the coming weeks, the county will file to offer the family what it believes is the highest amount allowed by law.

In a statement, a Baltimore County spokesperson wrote in part:

“This administration inherited the case following the tragic death of Ms. Gaines, and our focus now is on doing right by the family of Ms. Gaines and, in particular, her children. After years in court, the County made a significant offer to resolve this matter, which reflects the highest amount we believe the court may award under the law.”

