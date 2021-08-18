Jill Scott Puts An Angelic Spin On Lifetime’s Movie Reboot of the ’80s TV Series ‘Highway to Heaven’

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

GRAMMY-winning singer Jill Scott is a woman of many talents, which is why it made perfect sense that she’d make a name for herself in Hollywood.

Jilly from Philly’s latest acting role won’t be a far stretch for her either, particularly because she’ll be playing an angel in Lifetime’s reboot of the 1980s NBC series Highway To Heaven.

Also starring former 7th Heaven star Barry Watson, the remake will arrive on the network later this fall as a TV film instead of a multi-episode show. This will also mark Scott’s return as a film actress in almost five years.

Here’s some more info on the movie and Jill Scott’s involvement, via the official press release:

“A contemporary take on Michael Landon’s iconic 80s television series ‘Highway to Heaven,’ the new movie follows Angela Stewart (Jill Scott), an angel who is sent back to earth to help others in need. In the premiere movie, Angela takes on the role of a temporary school counselor and finds herself working alongside junior high school principal Bruce Banks (Barry Watson) as she intervenes in the lives of a troubled student Cody (Ben Daon), his father Jeff (Robert Moloney) and his aunt Vanessa (Victoria Bidewell), who are grieving the tragic loss of Cody’s mother, Melissa (Ashley Ross). As Angela seemingly works miracles with Cody, Bruce is stunned when he learns of the divine nature of Angela’s work. Just like the original series, Lifetime wishes to retain the same messages of hope and encouragement for its audience, while exploring social and emotional issues with sensitivity, joy, and humor.”

Expect Lifetime’s Highway To Heaven movie starring Jill Scott to premiere on Saturday, November 6 at 8/7c. Watch the trailer below in the meantime:

