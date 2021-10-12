Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley: Choose to Win

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

Obstacles are an important part of life, but it’s how you decide to view them that ultimately proves whether your life will go in a positive or negative direction.

Dr. Willie Jolley uses his lesson for today to give a quick reminder on why it’s always important to never settle for a loss that can easily be turned into a triumph.

The good doc made his point by using an example of a businessman who saw his tire company fail due to the economy, resulting in many setbacks on a personal side. However, it’s how he decided to view the situation that eventually saw him at the head of a multimillion-dollar distribution company.

See why choosing to win will always be a benefit with today’s “Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley” for Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell below:

