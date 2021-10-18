Get Up!
#ICYMI: The 13th Annual Praise 104.1/Spirit 1340 Spirit Of Praise Celebration! [WATCH]

The biggest Gospel celebration took place on Saturday (October 16th) when Praise 104.1 and Spirit 1340am presented their 13th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration. This year due to the pandemic the event was virtual but that didn’t stop the praise party!

Check out performances by:

Jokia

Damon Little

Joshua Rogers

Jabari Johnson

Jor’Dan Armstrong

Rudy Currence

Bryan Popin

Jermaine Dolly

Jekalyn Carr

Byron Cage

Pastor Mike Jr.

JJ Hairston & Youthful Praise

The Clark Sisters

With appearances by Praise 104.1’s own Cheryl Jackson, Ronnette Rollins, Erica Campbell, Griff, Willie Moore, Jr, and Darlene McCoy. Thank you to Pastors Troy Dixon and William M. Campbell Jr. for blessing the evening with the opening and closing prayers!

Enjoyed the event? Click Here To Donate: https://bit.ly/SOPDONATE

Also Check Out: The 13th Annual Spirit of Praise Bonus Footage

 

