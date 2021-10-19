Blue Ivy Adds To The Love In Jay Z And Beyoncé’s Latest Tiffany & Co Ad

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

Listen, you don’t have to be the biggest Jay Z and Beyoncé fan to fall in love with their latest, extremely passionate Tiffany & Co ad titled “Date Night”. Our hearts absolutely fluttered as we watched the Carter’s express their love for one another in this short film for Tiffany & CO. In the ad, the lavish couple explores vintage New York in the back of an antique car.

Beyoncé sits pretty in the back of the car while toiling with a sunflower and reciting the words, “He loves me. He loves me not.” Donning Tiffany diamonds of course, white sunglasses, a black deep plunging ensemble, and an updo hairstyle, the Queen is her usual fly self. A brown puppy joins her on the ride and then her hubby, Jay Z, smoothly inserts himself into the car. He matches his wife’s fly in a black suit, black sunshades, his natural locks, and Tiffany diamonds as well. They go on with the ride ordering pizza and champagne and then the video cuts to the actual behind the scenes work of the film. Out of nowhere comes the one and only Blue Ivy Carter who pretends as if she is running frantically behind the car (acting should be in her future). She then hops in the car between her parents and flashes that million dollar smile that takes the video from romantic to adorable. Her two French braids, eyeglasses, and braces add to her innocence.

The film ends with a few sexy gestures from Beyoncé and Jay Z which makes you just melt. Tiffany & Co posted this video to their Instagram page, and nothing but positive reviews have ensued. The fans are definitely here for it and some are even hoping for this to be a movie!

