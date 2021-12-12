News
HomeNews

Former Boston Teacher Wins $1.7 Million Jury Award For Retaliation By School Administration

While the jury did not find that Boston Public Schools discriminated against him, it did find school officials retaliated against Neal for addressing concerns of workplace discrimination.  

Get Up Erica Featured Video
CLOSE

A former teacher at Boston Community Leadership Academy won his lawsuit against the school district. The teacher, Charles Sherman Neal, was awarded $1.7 million according to coverage from the Boston Globe. 

As reported by the Globe, Neal’s journey for justice began several years ago when he began documenting his treatment at the school. Despite positive work reviews, Neal was pushed out of his position for raising discrimination concerns.  

Hired to start a gym program, Neal was the only Black male teacher on staff. He began working at the school in a part-time capacity starting in 2008 and was brought on full-time in 2012. But Neal alleged disparities persisted in the way he was treated as compared to his white colleagues. 

While the jury did not find that Boston Public Schools discriminated against him, it did find school officials retaliated against Neal for addressing concerns of workplace discrimination.  

“Jury awards don’t exist in a vacuum,” said Iván Espinoza-Madrigal, executive director of Lawyers for Civil Rights Boston, in an interview with the Boston Globe. “Juries are paying attention to developments, such as Black Lives Matter, and what institutions are doing to get ahead of the curb on diversity, inclusion, and equity.” (Read the full article here). 

Recent demographic data shows Boston Public Schools enrollment is 29 percent Black, 43 percent Latino, 8.9 percent Asian, and 15.2 percent white.

The school system is not alone in dealing with issues of racism and discrimination. News reports show that local school systems have grappled with racist incidents in recent weeks.  

Students at Quincy High School walked out of their school in response to what some felt was the administration’s poor handling of racist incidents that arose. Two Black Principals in Newton Public Schools received racist backlash for conversations about the verdicts in two recent high-profile trials.  

People may have different opinions on addressing current events and matters of public interest, but threats and attacks on educators are unwarranted. The jury award also comes at a time when having honest conversations about racism and discrimination is becoming increasingly more difficult in school districts and classrooms across the country.  

While addressing these issues has never been easy, cases like this one prove it is essential to have a clear understanding of equity, racism, discrimination, and other forms of injustice. 

SEE ALSO:  

Boston Suburb Awards $11M To Black Firefighter 11 Years After He ‘Complained About Racism’ 

Right-Wing Parents Sue School District Near Boston For Allegedly Violating White Students’ Civil Rights 

Shirley Chisholm At Democratic National Convention

Shirley Chisholm Is 'Unbought And Unbossed': Powerful Quotes From The First Black Congresswoman

10 photos Launch gallery

Shirley Chisholm Is 'Unbought And Unbossed': Powerful Quotes From The First Black Congresswoman

Continue reading Shirley Chisholm Is ‘Unbought And Unbossed’: Powerful Quotes From The First Black Congresswoman

Shirley Chisholm Is 'Unbought And Unbossed': Powerful Quotes From The First Black Congresswoman

[caption id="attachment_3455804" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Pictorial Parade / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 6:45 a.m. ET, Nov. 30, 2021 -- On this day 97 years ago, a political and womanist icon was born. Shirley Chisholm went on to make history in 1968, becoming the first Black woman elected to Congress. At only 43 years old, she represented New York's 12th Congressional District, an office she held for seven terms from 1969 to 1983. In 1972, she became the first African American major-party candidate to run for president of the United States and was also the first woman to ever run for the Democratic Party's presidential nomination. Chisholm was a fearless fighter for education, voting rights, equality and was famously "unbought and unbossed." https://twitter.com/noladt/status/1465537639587753992?s=20 The trailblazing Black legislator was also widely seen as having helped pave the way for women politicians like Hillary Clinton. Back in 2016, Dr. E. Faye Williams, president and CEO of National Congress of Black Women, and filmmaker Shola Lynch, producer of the documentary, "Chisholm ’72: Unbought & Unbossed," joined Roland Martin on "NewsOne Now" to discuss Clinton's becoming the first woman to be nominated for president by a major party and the role Chisholm played in helping to make the political milestone possible decades earlier. https://twitter.com/srhalljoe/status/1465505777943207941?s=20 Dr. Williams explained that Chisholm was a “catalyst for change,” and when she looks at what is happening with the Democratic Party and“Hillary Clinton cracking that glass ceiling,” she thought of Chisholm. Dr. Williams said, “It was Shirley Chisholm who brought us to where we are. First of all, she paved the way for President Obama as well as (for) Hillary Clinton. “Whatever Hillary Clinton is doing today, she can thank Shirley Chisholm for that.” Lynch told Martin what often gets lost about Chisholm’s campaign is her “political strategy.” According to Lynch, Chisholm understood leverage and “did not wait her turn.” https://twitter.com/Mark_Kido/status/1465613829895770116?s=20 “She acted on her conscience and she was a very progressive candidate –she was unbought and unbossed,” added Lynch. The filmmaker explained that Chisholm secured as many delegates as possible to use as leverage prior to the ’72 convention and said there “was a scramble because there was no frontrunner” at the time. Chisholm was able to fund her presidential campaign primarily with her savings as a school teacher; a feat that seems unfathomable in this day and age, when candidates raise hundreds of millions of dollars to run for public office. https://twitter.com/srhalljoe/status/1465505723236995082?s=20 Lynch then shared with viewers what she would like them to remember: “When you have good ideas, you need to follow through, and if somebody tells you it’s not your turn, but you’re sure you’re right – then you got to be unbought and unbossed.” Scroll down to keep reading and find some of Shirley Chisholm's most inspirational quotes.

Former Boston Teacher Wins $1.7 Million Jury Award For Retaliation By School Administration  was originally published on newsone.com

Latest
Get More From The Show
Close