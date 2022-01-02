Halle Berry Clarifies That She Hasn’t Married Boyfriend Van Hunt And Was ‘Just Having Some New Year’s Day Fun’

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

Halle Berry sent the Internet into a frenzy over the weekend when she took to Instagram to spark rumors that she married her boyfriend, Van Hunt. The rumors started when the Bruised actress and director shared a photo from her tropical baecation with her boo on New Year’s day with the caption, “well…IT’S OFFICIAL!” The photo showed the couple kissing at what appeared to be an altar while they overlooked the water on their romantic getaway. Check out the photo below. Many fans took her New Year’s post and accompanying caption to be a surprise marriage announcement, with many of Halle’s IG followers flooding her comment section with their congratulations and well wishes for what hey thought was a newly happily married couple.

However, on Sunday, the 55-year-old set the record straight and confirmed that she is not married. She shared another photo of the couple but this time was a bit more clear about what she meant by her previous caption. “We were just having some New Year’s Day fun,” she wrote. “People clearly don’t swipe as much as we thought they did. thank you for the well wishes, tho’, it really touched our hearts! Now it’s OFFICIAL, the internet is no longer undefeated

Check out the latest post below.

While Halle may not be a married woman yet, she has been enjoying her tropical getaway with her beau all week long, taking to social media to share photo updates of their fun time in the sun where the actress is clearly happy and glowing. Earlier in December, she even referred to Hunt as “the love of her life” when she accepted the Career Achievement Award at the 4th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television event. “You know I finally found love this year everybody. Even though you all have been on this painful journey with me,” the actress joked about her musician boyfriend during her acceptance speech. “You watched me fail and fail and fail. And besides directing my first movie, I also found the love of my life and I know it’s true and this is how I know it’s true.”

Halle Berry Clarifies That She Hasn’t Married Boyfriend Van Hunt And Was ‘Just Having Some New Year’s Day Fun’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell: