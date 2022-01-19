Watch: Sha’Carri Richardson Shares Trailer For Documentary Film ‘Sub Eleven Seconds’ Executive Produced By Virgil Abloh

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

Sha’Carri Richardson shared the official trailer for her upcoming documentary short executive produced by Virgil Abloh.

The documentary titled Sub Eleven Seconds is directed by award-winning artist and filmmaker Bafic. The short documentary film is set to make its world premeire at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival.

Sub Eleven Seconds is a poetic imagining of the quest of young track and field athelete, Sha’Carri Richardson, to achieve her dream of qualifying for the Olympic Games. Richardson initially rose to fame in 2019 as a freshman student at Louisiana State University, sprinting the 100-meter dash in record-breaking time. The young athlete found herself setting records, running 10.75 seconds to break the 100 m record at the National Collegiate Athletic Association Championships.

The film was shot on location during the U.S.A. Track & Field Olympic Trials in June 2021. The skilled sprinter faced criticism after failing her drug test during the 2021 Summer Olympics, which caused her to be suspended for 30 days. The film will likely follow the ups and downs of Richardson’s journey throughout the Olympic Games.

Sub Eleven Seconds was commissioned and produced by Architecture Films, an independent film collective founded by Virgil Abloh, Mahfuz Sultan, and Chloe Sultan. In association with Architecture Films, the film was directed by Bafic.

The film’s director, Bafic, is an award-winning artist and filmmaker based in London and the internet. Bafic’s work has been commissioned by artists and brands including Neneh Cherry, Louis Vuitton, Kiko Kostadinov, Off-White, A-COLD-WALL*, and Gucci. Bafic’s commercial “Skate Nation Ghana”, directed with Elliott Power and Justyna Obasi for Facebook, was recently awarded the Grand Prix at the 2021 Ciclope Festival.

The film will debut at Sundance Film Festival this year. Check out the official trailer for Sub Eleven Seconds below.

