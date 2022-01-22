News
HomeNews

Former Cop Turned Arizona Legislator Wants People To Get Permission Before Filming Police

Proposed HB 2319 would make it illegal for individuals to record police officers without their permission and within 15 feet of the officer carrying out an arrest or other duty.

Get Up Erica Featured Video
CLOSE
Arizona state capitol building

Source: KingWu / Getty

The Arizona legislative cycle just started, and a Republican legislator wants to make it illegal for people to record the police with limited exceptions. The AZ Mirror reported Rep. John Kavanagh, a former Port Authority officer in New York and New Jersey allegedly introduced the bill to improve public safety.  

Proposed HB 2319 would make it illegal for individuals to record police officers without their permission and within 15 feet of the officer carrying out an arrest or other duty. The bill will also create a class III misdemeanor if a person disregards an officer’s verbal command regarding recording.  

“Taking photographs, video, and audio in public spaces is a constitutional right — and that includes law enforcement officials carrying out their duties,” tweeted the ACLU of Arizona.  

This isn’t the first time Kavauanah has attempted to pass such a bill, introducing similar legislation in 2016. He told the outlet bystanders recording police officers is a “distraction.” (Read the full AZ Mirror story here).  

But in many instances, bystanders recording police has helped prove the many issues and community concerns about police officers. Often without video footage, investigators accept the police’s version of events as an automatic fact.  

In October 2021, the Washington Post covered a report examining police killings 1980-2019. According to the report, Arizona had one of the highest rates of police killings, according to a study. CNBC cited two reports showing that Arizona ranked the highest in the country in shootings by U.S. Marshall task forces, and officers shoot someone every five days on average in the state.

The legislation also comes during a Department of Justice pattern and practice investigation into the Phoenix police department. While video of police violence and other forms of misconduct does not guarantee officers will be charged or even convicted, the videos are often the clearest evidence available to families, loved ones, communities, and local officials.  

Derrick Chauvin would have never been charged for the murder of George Floyd if this law had been in effect in Minnesota. The initial police report left out significant details, shielding Chauvin from culpability. 

Bystander video also helped in the case of Michael Slager, the former police officer who killed Walter Scott. Slager also lied about what transpired leading up to the shooting, claiming Walter tried to take his weapon when he was shot in the back. 

SEE ALSO:  

Justice For Fanta: Sharon Hill Cops Charged With 12 Counts Of Manslaughter In Shooting Death Of 8-Year-Old Girl 

Black Man Arrested On Warrant For 49-Year-Old White Man With A ‘Bushy White Beard’ And Blue Eyes 

Police killings 2020

123 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

121 photos Launch gallery

123 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

Continue reading 123 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

123 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

UPDATED: 6:45 p.m. ET, Jan. 5, 2022 -- The centuries-old American tradition of police shooting and killing Black males suffered an untraditional jolt in April when former cop Derek Chauvin was found guilty and convicted on all counts for murdering George Floyd by kneeling on the unarmed, handcuffed man's neck for more than nine minutes. But it has been a quick resumption to police normalcy with multiple killings of Black people by law enforcement since the day of Chauvin's verdict. MORE: #SayHerName: Black Women And Girls Killed By Police Thelonious “RaRa” McKnight died on Dec. 29, 2021, after an officer with the Paterson Police Department in New Jersey shot the 25-year-old under questionable circumstances. “A cop car drove by and then came back and stopped,” McKnight's friend and eyewitness Duke Snider told the Bergen Record the day after the shooting. “One of the cops came up and went straight for Thelonius. Then two other cops joined him. They marched Thelonius toward the backyard and made him take his hands out of his pockets.” The Bergen Record reported: "Snider said that he followed and that McKnight was facing police with his hands up when they shot him." McKnight's name joins a long list of too many other Black men and boys killed by the police, including people who have become household names for all the wrong reasons like Tamir Rice, Botham Jean, E.J. Bradford and Michael Brown. But there are plenty of others whose police killings never went "viral," including people like Michael Dean, a 28-year-old father who police shot in the head on Dec. 3, 2019, and Jamee Johnson, a 22-year-old HBCU student who police shot to death after a questionable traffic stop on Dec. 14, 2019. One of the most distressing parts of this seemingly nonstop string of police killings of Black people is the fact that more times than not, the officer involved in the shooting can hide behind the claim that they feared for their lives -- even if the victim was shot in the back, as has become the case for so many deadly episodes involving law enforcement. In a handful of those cases -- such as Antwon Rose, a 13-year-old boy killed in Pittsburgh, and Stephon Clark, a 22-year-old killed in Sacramento, both of whom were unarmed -- the officers either avoided being criminally charged altogether or were acquitted despite damning evidence that the cops' lives were not threatened and there was no cause for them to resort to lethal force or any violence for that matter. Crump, who has been retained in so many of these cases, described the above scenarios in his book, "Open Season," as the "genocide" of Black people. As NewsOne continues covering these shootings that so often go ignored by mainstream media, the below running list (in no certain order) of Black men and boys who have been shot and killed by police under suspicious circumstances can serve as a tragic reminder of the dangers Black and brown citizens face upon being born into a world of hate that has branded them as suspects since birth. Scroll down to learn more about the Black men and boys who have lost their lives to police violence.

Former Cop Turned Arizona Legislator Wants People To Get Permission Before Filming Police  was originally published on newsone.com

Latest
Get More From The Show
Close