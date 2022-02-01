Inspirational Lifestyles: Overcoming Thoughts of Suicide and Self Harm (Day #2)

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

You Are Loved

Have you ever felt unlovable, as if no one could ever love the real you?

The truth is, you are loved unconditionally by the God who created you. No matter how many mistakes you’ve made, or how unworthy of love you think you are, God will always call you His child.

God doesn’t just love us as an action. He actually is the very essence of love, which the Bible tells us we can know and rely on. And this love that God gives so freely to you? You can never be torn away from it. Death, life, the present, the future—none of those have enough power to separate you from the love of God.

God doesn’t just say He loves us, though. He proved it to us by sending His one and only Son, Jesus Christ, to die as payment for all the sins of humanity. Jesus didn’t stay dead—He miraculously rose from the grave, defeating death forever and providing a way for you to have a relationship with Him for the rest of your life and for all eternity. All you have to do is accept the free gift of His love and commit yourself to follow Him. You are loved!

Take a moment now to pray this to God: God, thank You for not just loving me, but for being the very definition of love. Even when I feel undeserving of anyone’s love, You still love me, and nothing can ever change that! Today, I accept the free gift of love that You gave through Your son Jesus and ask You for a fresh start in my life. I commit my life fully to You. In Jesus’ name, I pray. Amen.

Take Action Now

Talk with someone who’s ready to listen 24/7: call 1-800-273-8255 or text 741741 (USA only)

For more suicide prevention resources, visit life.church/findhope

Scripture:

1 John 4:16 And we have known and believed the love that God hath to us. God is love; and he that dwelleth in love dwelleth in God, and God in him.

Romans 8:38-39 For I am persuaded, that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor powers, nor things present, nor things to come, 39nor height, nor depth, nor any other creature, shall be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord.

John 3:16 For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.

Inspirational Lifestyles: Overcoming Thoughts of Suicide and Self Harm (Day #2) was originally published on praisedc.com

