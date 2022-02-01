Multiple HBCUs Receive Bomb Threats On First Day of Black History Month

This is not the way Black History Month should be kicking off.
Per CNN, multiple historically black colleges and universities have received bomb threats resulting in them having to go in lockdown or cancel classes. As of Tuesday (Feb.1), 13 schools have reported receiving bomb threats. One of them, Howard University, has received a threat on Monday (Jan.31) as well.
Speaking with CNN, Baltimore’s Coppin State acknowledged someone called the university claiming there was a bomb on campus. A message on the school’s website read, “If you are on campus, please, shelter in place, and wait for further instructions,” the message stated. “Emergency officials are evaluating the campus, and we will provide updates as soon as possible.”
Historically Black research universe Morgan State, also located in Baltimore, reported a bomb threat was called in early Tuesday morning.
“Due to a bomb threat, access to campus will be closed as the University works with emergency personnel to assess the situation,” the university tweeted on Tuesday morning.
Morgan State University professor and MSNBC political contributor Dr. Jason Johnson further confirmed the school did receive a bomb threat on Twitter.
Howard University also received a bomb threat back on January 5 along with three other HBCUs, reported a bomb threat for the second day in a row.
“The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) and the Howard University Department of Police have issued an ‘ALL CLEAR’ in the investigation of a bomb threat made this morning at approximately 2:55 a.m.” Howard University tweeted.
“The Shelter-In-Place directive has been lifted,” the tweet continued.
Here is the complete list of schools that have received bomb threats so far:
- Mississippi Valley State University
- Morgan State University
- Howard University
- Coppin State University
- Alcorn State University
- Tougaloo College
- Jackson State University
- Kentucky State University
- Fort Valley State University
- Xavier University
- University of the District of Columbia
- Spelman College
- Edward Waters University
Photo: MANDEL NGAN / Getty
Multiple HBCUs Receive Bomb Threats On First Day of Black History Month was originally published on hiphopwired.com