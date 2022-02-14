Dr. Willie Jolley & Wis Wife Dee Show Us How To “Make It Last” For Valentine’s Day

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

For the special occasion of Valentine’s Day, we couldn’t think of a better person to talk to other than our “Wake Up & Win” head honcho himself, Dr. Willie Jolley!

Together with his wife, the lovely Dee Taylor-Jolley, the longtime couple speak with Erica and GRIFF on how they’ve managed to maintain over 35 years of marriage and how you can find success within your own relationship via their hit book, Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last: 10 Secrets To Shape A Great Marriage.

Although the road hasn’t always been as ‘jolly’ for Willie & Dee — they said their first couple of years together were like “World War 3!” — ultimately they were able to practice a set of principles that eventually became chapters in Make It Last and led to them not having a single argument in over three decades. In our brief chat, The Jolleys also share “boulders” that break up a marriage, so you’ll definitely want to tune in for this insightful and sound advice.

Listen to The Jolleys share their love story on this Valentine’s Day below on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell:

