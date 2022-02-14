Sha’Carri Richardson Calls Out The Court Of Arbitration For Allowing 15-Year-Old Skater To Compete Despite Failed Drug Test

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

Sha’Carri Richardson called out the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) after a Russian figure skater was allowed to compete in the Beijing Olympics despite having a failed drug test.

The 21-year-old track and field sprinter took to social media with a pretty valid question about the CAS’ decision.

“Can we get a solid answer on the difference of her situation and mines?” Richardson wrote. “My mother died and I can’t run and was also favored to place top 3. The only difference I see is I’m a black young lady.”

Along with her post, Richardson tagged a USA TODAY article that condemned CAS’ decision to allow 15-year-old Kamila Valieva the right to compete in the Beijing Olympics. Last week, the young skater tested positive for a heart drug called trimetazidine that the World Anti-Doping Agencies have banned since 2014. The drug, which is used to improve blood supply to the heart in individuals suffering from coronary disease, could elevate a player’s heart rate, potentially boosting their ability to train for extended periods of time, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

CAS claimed that Valieva was a “protected person” because of her age. “Denying Valieva a chance to compete “would cause her irreparable harm,” the court added, according to ABC News.

Back in July, Richardson was disqualified from the 2021 Tokyo Olympics after she tested positive for marijuana. The IOC delivered the devastating blow right after the Dallas native made history at the track and field Olympic Pre-Trials in late June, where she blazed through the 100-meter dash in 10.86 seconds. The record-breaking speed secured her spot on Team USA. Still, Richardson never had a chance to live up to her stardom following the incident.

People on social media rallied behind Richardson after she posed the question. Marijuana advocate and Humble Bloom Co-founder, Solonje Burnett wrote on Instagram:

“The Olympics in black and white. Some receive empathy while others don’t. Why is there any debate here? Lose your mother + use a plant to help with your mental health get banned, be a part of a country’s culture of doping + get empathy and deliberation.”

While reporter, Christine Brennan who penned the USA TODAY article chimed in:

“Thinking of Katie Ledecky, Michael Phelps, Michelle Kwan and so many others who have worked so hard for clean sport. What a slap in the face the Kamila Valieva decision is for them and so many others who don’t cheat.”

Sha’Carri’s definitely got a point here. What do you think about the topic? Sound off in the comment section.

