Historic Schoolhouse Dedicated To Educating Black Children Receives $5M Preservation Grant

Nestled in communities across the country are storied landmarks that provide a lens into Black history. Amongst these pillars is the Bray School—the nation’s oldest standing schoolhouse for African American children—which recently received a $5 million preservation grant.
Founded in 1760, the school—located in Williamsburg—served as a learning institution for free and enslaved Black youth. Under the tutelage of educator Ann Wager, over 400 children learned the fundamentals of reading, writing and religion. Although the school equipped students with literacy skills, its curriculum incorporated problematic doctrines by “directing the enslaved to accept their circumstances as divinely ordained,” the College of William & Mary shared.
The Bray School shuttered following the death of Wager in 1774. William & Mary acquired the school in 1930, providing a hub for its military science department.
As decades passed, the structure’s history faded into obscurity. In 2003, retired English professor Terry Meyers unearthed the structure’s forgotten legacy and brought attention to its existence. It took 20 years for researchers to confirm the 260-year-old building on William & Mary’s campus was indeed the Bray School. Last year the college sold the structure to the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation, the country’s largest outdoor living museum.
The $5 million endowment—provided by the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation—will support the revitalization of the structure and the development of programs to educate the masses about its significant history.
“The Williamsburg Bray School Project monumentalizes significant small acts of liberation in our country’s history—those of enslaved and free Black children learning to read and write at a time and in a place where formal schooling was rare and Black potential was suppressed,” Mellon Foundation President Elizabeth Alexander shared in a statement. “By restoring the Bray School, we restore our knowledge of the vital stories of the Bray School children, of the families and friends to whom the children brought their learning, and of the capacious power of education. We are honored to support this work with the Monuments Project, which aims to elevate and celebrate stories like these throughout the United States.”
The Bray School restoration project is slated to be completed by fall 2024. The endowment is part of the Mellon Foundation’s $250 million commitment to preserving and reimagining historic places throughout the United States.
SEE ALSO:
Space Where Detroit’s First Black-Owned Bookstore Once Lived Receives Preservation Grant
HBCU Preservation Projects To Receive $7.7 Million In Grants From The National Park Service
Vintage Photos Of Black History Being Made In America
Vintage Photos Of Black History Being Made In America
1. Harriet TubmanSource:Getty 1 of 39
2. Martin Luther King and civil rights leadersSource:Getty 2 of 39
3. Black PanthersSource:Getty 3 of 39
4. Tuskeegee AirmenSource:Getty 4 of 39
5. Books Are Weapons PosterSource:Getty 5 of 39
6. World War II 93rd InfantrySource:Getty 6 of 39
7. Rosa ParksSource:Getty 7 of 39
8. Integrated Classroom in North CarolinaSource:Getty 8 of 39
9. African American Students Enter High School with Military EscortSource:Getty 9 of 39
10. Lunchcounter Protest in VirginiaSource:Getty 10 of 39
11. Harry Belafonte Leads Civil Rights RallySource:Getty 11 of 39
12. Malcolm X's FuneralSource:Getty 12 of 39
13. Martin Luther King's FuneralSource:Getty 13 of 39
14. Lynching Victim Hanging Above CrowdSource:Getty 14 of 39
15. W.E.B. DuBoisSource:Getty 15 of 39
16. Booker T. WashingtonSource:Getty 16 of 39
17. The 369th, 15th New York who won the Croix de Guerre for GallantrySource:Getty 17 of 39
18. Mutilated Corpse of Claude NealSource:Getty 18 of 39
19. Segregated FountainSource:Getty 19 of 39
20. Womens Defense Corp of AmericaSource:Getty 20 of 39
21. Crowd Waiting to Enter Supreme CourtSource:Getty 21 of 39
22. Black Students Integrate Little Rock's Central High SchoolSource:Getty 22 of 39
23. Troops Watch as Black Students Go to SchoolSource:Getty 23 of 39
24. Segregated RestroomsSource:Getty 24 of 39
25. Portrait Of Medgar EversSource:Getty 25 of 39
26. Separate Waiting RoomSource:Getty 26 of 39
27. Race riots in Birmingham, Alabama.Source:Getty 27 of 39
28. A White Man Bars African-Americans From RestaurantSource:Getty 28 of 39
29. Myrlie Evers Speaking at MicrophoneSource:Getty 29 of 39
30. A Young MarcherSource:Getty 30 of 39
31. Civil Rights FightersSource:Getty 31 of 39
32. Elijah MuhammadSource:Getty 32 of 39
33. Anti Segregation In The Southern Stores March At Broadway In New YorkSource:Getty 33 of 39
34. Selma to Montgomery MarchSource:Getty 34 of 39
35. Selma to Montgomery MarchSource:Getty 35 of 39
36. Soldiers at Civil Rights ProtestSource:Getty 36 of 39
37. Coretta Scott KingSource:Getty 37 of 39
38. 'Kidnapped' Poster At Black Panther RallySource:Getty 38 of 39
39. 'Right On!' Black Power ButtonSource:Getty 39 of 39
Historic Schoolhouse Dedicated To Educating Black Children Receives $5M Preservation Grant was originally published on newsone.com