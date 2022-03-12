Traci Braxton’s Son, Kevin Jr., Releases Statement On His Mother’s Passing: ‘She Fought To The End And Today She’s At Peace’

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

Beauties, we previously reported on the unfortunate passing of Traci Braxton, who passed away on Friday at the age of 50 from cancer. TMZ confirmed the news and reported that Kevin Surratt, Traci’s husband, confirmed with the online publication that, “we have come to a time where we must inform the public that after a year of privately undergoing a series of treatments for Esophageal cancer our beloved Traci Braxton has gone on to glory.”

Traci’s son, Kevin Jr. also released a statement about his mom’s passing on his Instagram page this morning, posting a touching photo of himself hugging his mother with the caption, “when I heard the news about my mother being sick first thing she said was I’m going to fight and beat this. She fought to the end and today she’s at peace. I love my mother forever and this hurts so much but I’m at peace knowing she’s isn’t in pain anymore.

I love you ma I’m going to miss you.”

See the touching moment below.

TMZ also reported that Traci had been enduring a quiet battle with the disease for the past year and that her sisters, mom, and friends were by her side when she passed.

Traci became a household favorite when she appeared on the family’s WE TV reality show, “Braxton Family Values,” during its run from 2011 to 2020. Aside from her stint on reality TV, she was also a talented actress, known for her roles in “Sinners Wanted,” “There’s a Stranger in my House” and “Chaaw.” And more recently, she voiced the announcer on the 2020 TV movie The Christmas Lottery.

Like her talented Braxton sisters, she was also an incredible single, having recorded a hit song, “Last Call,” that rose to #16 on the Billboard Hot 100, as well as a song entitled Broken Things” that featured her sisters, Toni, Towanda, and Trina.

Our condolences go out to the family and friends of Traci Braxton. May she rest in peace.

Traci Braxton's Son, Kevin Jr., Releases Statement On His Mother's Passing: 'She Fought To The End And Today She's At Peace'

