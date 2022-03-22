HBCU Hampton University To Offer Summer Room & Board To Ukrainian Students For Free

With each passing day, the ongoing attack on Ukraine by way of Russia continues to become more and more heartbreaking. Although our prayers are with Ukrainians from all walks of life, we’re especially sending well-wishes to the youth out there that are having their education interrupted by senseless war tactics.
The good people over at Hampton University apparently feel the same way, so much so that the prestigious HBCU will be offering up a full ride to a handful of disenfranchised Ukrainian students to continue their studies at the Virginia campus this summer.
A press released sent out last week by Hampton U called the move a “humanitarian effort to help those college students and families affected by the current conflict in Ukraine,” with retiring school president Dr. William R. Harvey confirming that the invitation will give 50-100 Ukrainian and international college students the applaudable opportunity. The 2022 Summer Session will include room, board and tuition all covered for the summer. Afterwards, attendees will have the option to continue their studies at Hampton at the regular tuition rate.
“The collective Hampton University faculty, staff and students are heart-broken because the war-torn country of Ukraine must deal with atrocities like the bombing of maternity wards, hospitals and other civilian areas,” President Harvey said in the press release, also adding, “I think this partnership is something that can be beneficial to a great number of students and families. My entire career has been focused on helping people to achieve and meet their goals.”
It’s amazing to see a college university, a HBCU at that, stepping up to do what they can for those in serious need. We can only hope that other campuses follow suit in the near future.
Edgeless Traitor: Candace Owens Shows Alleged Allegiance To Putin With “Russian Lives Matter” Quip
Edgeless Traitor: Candace Owens Shows Alleged Allegiance To Putin With “Russian Lives Matter” Quip
Candace Owens is grifting heavily, pushing Putin's hideous war propaganda and just canceled us for exposing the grift. If you agree with us that she's a HORRIBLE person, then RT this post!— Occupy Democrats (@OccupyDemocrats) March 14, 2022
NEW: The Russian Embassy in the US has retweeted a tweet from Candace Owens saying “Russian lives matter,” a phrase being used as part of a coordinated Russian disinformation campaign.— No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) March 14, 2022
Welp. The Russian Embassy in the United States is now retweeting Candace Owens, who is amplifying a slogan (“Russian Lives Matter”) that is part of a coordinated disinformation campaign. pic.twitter.com/tWeLRMSe16— Caroline Orr Bueno, Ph.D (@RVAwonk) March 14, 2022
Update: People with the biggest “pick me” energies in the world:— Yana Morozova 🇺🇦 (@jane_in_vain) March 12, 2022
1) lukashenko
2) candece owens pic.twitter.com/8XznrORzEj
Why is Candace Owens promoting Russian propaganda?— Democratic Coalition (@TheDemCoalition) March 14, 2022
Candace Owens thinks “Russian Lives Matter” but black lives don’t. This is the same woman who said “Hitler just wanted to make Germany great again.” It’s interesting how all the biggest influencers on the right spew pro-Putin propaganda.#GOPRussianAssets— Andrew Wortman 🏳️🌈🇺🇦🇺🇸 (@AmoneyResists) March 15, 2022
We scanned the Russian Embassy's verified account on Twitter, and found that it did, indeed, retweet Owens. https://t.co/pYw9YEywBf— snopes.com (@snopes) March 15, 2022
BREAKING: Candace Owens makes "Russian Lives Matter" the new "I'm a f*cking idiot, will somebody please take my microphone away."— Thelonious Abstract (@PhantomCannibal) March 14, 2022
Why did Candace Owens call Black Lives Matter a "terrorist organization" -- but then say that "Russian Lives Matter?" A full-blown Russian Asset!— Uncovering The Truth (@UncvrngTheTruth) March 14, 2022
I say this as a Russian in America:— Eugene V. Belitsky 🇺🇦 (@Jhenya_Belitsky) March 14, 2022
Fuck Candace Owens. pic.twitter.com/jGLRZTPzxU
Candace Owens, Tulsi Gabbard, Tucker Carlson are all spreading Russian propaganda word for word. Who else thinks they are traitors?— Grandma Grit 🌎 (@grandmagrit) March 14, 2022
Fresh off saying "Send American troops to Canada to deal with the tyrannical reign of Justin Trudeau" Candace Owens is now leading the Russian Lives Matter movement as Russia invades Ukraine. What's more, she is a headliner at MAGA events with Trump family members.— Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) March 14, 2022
HBCU Hampton University To Offer Summer Room & Board To Ukrainian Students For Free was originally published on blackamericaweb.com