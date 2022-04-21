Mike Tyson Punches Intoxicated Plane Passenger In Bloody Attack Caught On Video

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

Taking a punch from boxing legend Mike Tyson, even at his current age of 55 years old, is a shock to the system that we’re sure no one is lining up to experience anytime soon.

A drunk plane passenger found out the bloody way why that statement rings true after Iron Mike had to lay paws on him for repeatedly harassing the Golden Gloves champ while on a recent flight from San Francisco to Florida.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Based on an exclusive report from TMZ, sources claim the man had way too many to drink and couldn’t contain his excitement of being seated behind Tyson. No one could blame him for being a fan, but his overzealous behavior soon proved to be too much for “The Baddest Man on the Planet” to handle by the time things got violent around 10:30 PM PT.

More details from the in-flight fright below, via TMZ:

“A witness on the plane says as he and his friend were boarding Tyson’s flight … the boxing legend was initially cool with them and the other passengers.

The witness tells us Mike took a selfie with him … and then was patient with his overly excited buddy, who kept trying to talk to the 55-year-old fighter as he sat behind him.

Eventually, though, we’re told Tyson had enough of the guy behind him talking in his ear … and told him to chill. When the guy didn’t, that’s when the witness says Tyson started to throw several punches at the man’s face.”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Tyson was said to have exited the plane seconds after the attack, with the man receiving medical attention soon after and also speaking with authorities. With everything he has going for himself at the moment, including a popular podcast and burgeoning bud business, we’re praying Mike’s understandable loss of temper in the moment doesn’t land him back behind bars.

We’ll be sure to keep you all updated as more details are revealed.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Mike Tyson Punches Intoxicated Plane Passenger In Bloody Attack Caught On Video was originally published on blackamericaweb.com