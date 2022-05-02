Yolanda Adams Stars in ‘Kingdom Business” Premiering on BET+ March 19th

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

BET+ released the first trailer for Kingdom Business.

The series, executive-produced by gospel icon Kirk Franklin (who is set to recur as Deacon D’Wayne), will premiere all eight episodes on Thursday, May 19.

Kingdom Business follows Denita Jordan (played by legendary gospel singer Yolanda Adams), the Queen of Gospel Music at First Kingdom Church and Kingdom Records in Atlanta. “A superstar whose music has been heard around the world, she is determined to guard her family and its many secrets at all costs,” per the official synopsis.

Her husband Calvin Jordan (Soul Food’s Michael Beach) may be the Bishop at First Kingdom, but “Denita is the true leader, and she has little tolerance for insurrection among her family and employees (and ex-employees).” A new powerhouse performer on the Atlanta gospel scene arrives in the form of Rbel (Empire alum Serayah), a “young pole dancer whose talent and pedigree may bring her closer to God and gold than she ever imagined.”

The series also stars Chaundre A. Hall-Broomfield (FBI, Luke Cage) as Taj Jordan and Michael Jai White (Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married, The Family Business) as Julius “Caesar” Jones. Guest stars include Tamar Braxton, Kiandra Richardson (Empire), Aspen Kennedy (Ruthless) and Tyler K. Whitley (Bigger, The Game).

The series was created by John J. Sakmar and Kerry Lenhart, who served as consulting producers on Reign, Make it or Break It and Psych. They will executive-produce alongside Kirk Franklin, DeVon Franklin, Holly Carter and Michael Van.

