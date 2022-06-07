I Hate The Homies Podcast”Lets Get Back To The Jokes” | Episode 3

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

The NBA Finals are here and the homies get right into games 1 and 2. Is it too early to crown a champion? Then we segue into the controversy surrounding comedians Mo’Nique and D.L. Hughley. Is Mo being exposed? LeBron makes history as the first active NBA player to become a Billionaire not is he better than Jordan? Who won in the breakup, Michael B. Jordan or Lori Harvey, and more.

