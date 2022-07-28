James Fortune Is Number One AGAIN This Week On Billboard’s Gospel Air Play Chart (July 27, 2022)

James Fortune is Number 1 AGAIN this week on the Billboard Airplay Charts! Charles Jenkin’s remake “Never Knew” featuring Stephanie Mills is #2 for a second week in a row and Tye Tribbett’s “New” has one of the greatest gains on the chart this week.
November 2021, MNRK Music Group and GRAMMY nominated artist James Fortune released the single, “Never Let Me Down”. James said this is his 13th #1 hit as a writer and/or artist (8 as an artist).
Now residing in Birmingham and a living testimony of God’s grace and forgiveness, Fortune is ready to share his story of redemption and triumph with the world and how he is finally, “Dreaming Again.” James Fortune albums are a mix of urban gospel hip-hop soul fused with Fortune’s spoken, sung, and shouted encouragement.
Fortune’s 2019 LP, Dream Again, and 2020 LP, Dream Again: Live from Rock City, spawned the massive #1 hit, “I Am,” and “Nobody Like Jesus” (feat. Lisa Knowles Smith).
“Never Let Me Down” can be found on all streaming platforms now!
