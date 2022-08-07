“Magnum P.I.” Alum Roger E. Mosley, Dead at 83

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

Roger E. Mosley, best known as helicopter pilot Theodore “T.C.” Calvin in the original Magnum P.I., has died at the age of 83.

His daughter, Ch-a Mosley, confirmed his death early Sunday morning (Aug. 7) on Facebook:

“He was surrounded by family as he transcended peacefully. We could never mourn such an amazing man. He would HATE any crying done in his name. It is time to celebrate the legacy he left for us all. I love you daddy. You loved me too. My heart is heavy but I am strong. I will care for mommy, your love of almost 60 years. You raised me well and she is in good hands. Rest easy.”

A cause of death is not known at press time, according to TVLine. However, Mosley’s daughter confirmed in a Saturday morning post that he was in critical condition following a recent car accident, leaving him paralyzed from the shoulders down.

In a career spanning five decades, Mosley’s credits include The Mack, A Thin Line Between Love & Hate, The Jericho Mile, Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper, and many more. However, he is best known for starring opposite Tom Selleck for the entire eight-year run of the original Magnum P.I. on CBS (1980-1988).

Actor Stephen Hill, who plays “T.C.” in the current Magnum P.I. reboot, paid tribute to Mosley on Instagram: “Rest In Power to the King, Father, Husband, Friend, Trailblazer, Black Power-Man, Coach, Gentleman, Powerhouse Talent, and Mentor Roger E. Mosley. We have all been honored by the example of your life.”

In addition to his daughter, Mosley leaves behind his wife of nearly 60 years, Antoinette, and two sons.

