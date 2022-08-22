Grammy Award-Winning Superstar Tamela Mann’s New Album Now In Stores

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

Dallas, TX, August 19, 2022 – Today, GRAMMY® award-winning Gospel songstress Tamela Mann’s newly released Overcomer: Deluxe Edition CD is now available in stores where gospel music is sold. The new edition of the critically acclaimed album Overcomer was first released digitally on July 22nd and features both reimagined renditions of fan favorites and all-new music, including the newly released streaming single, “Superheroes Prayer” featuring Yolanda Adams and the new live version of “Finished,” currently climbing the Gospel Radio charts. The masterpiece features additional special guest including industry heavy-hitters Wyclef Jean, Kirk Franklin, Tim Rogers & The Fellas, and Todd Dulaney. Overcomer: Deluxe Edition CD is distributed by The Orchard.

Marking her sixth studio offering, Overcomer: Deluxe Edition is heralded as some of the superstar’s best work. Propelling upon the original version’s themes of resilience, strength, purpose and the beauty of faith, with an offering of both all new tracks and intimate live renditions of fan favorites from Overcomer. Tamela Mann recently made history as the first gospel artist to chart nine No. 1 singles on Billboard’s Gospel Airplay chart, with her third consecutive No. 1 from the Overcomer album: the track “He Did It For Me.”

Tamela Mann was recently named both the Contemporary Female Artist of the Year and the Albertina Walker Female Artist of the Year at the 37th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards held in Atlanta, GA. Tamela’s son, David Mann Jr. also took home the award for Music Video of the Year, for his creation of the music video for Tamela’s hit song “Help Me,” featuring The Fellas from the original version of her album Overcomer. Adding to the excitement, was a special ceremony was held last month to celebrate Tamela, who was presented with the Crown Jewel of Excellence at the world-renowned Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame (BMEWOF). A joint initiative by the Black American Music Association (BAMAssoc) and Georgia Entertainment Caucus (GEC), the BMEWOF honors iconic individuals and organizations that have impacted Black culture and community alongside those who continue to lead us into the future. The Crown Jewel of Excellence emblems are permanently installed on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, in front of the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in historic downtown Atlanta, GA, where they are preserved to be seen by generations to come. Other inductees this year included Prince (Legacy), NAS (Hip Hop), Bob Marley (International), Patti LaBelle (Legacy), RUN DMC (Foundational), Steve Harvey (Mogul), Angela Bassett (Actress), Charlie Wilson (Mainstream), The Clark Sisters (Gospel Group) and more.

