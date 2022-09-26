Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley Principles To Win BIG: “Make The Most Of Every Day”

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Make The Most Of Every Day.”

I want to tell you what I’m personally doing to keep my enthusiasm, upbeat, even at these challenging times. Every morning when I wake up, the first thing I do is say thank you, oh, yeah, I do. I say thank you God for another day. And then I take time to pray and give some praise to God for another day. And then I go to the bathroom, brush my teeth, and then I get something good in me, I’m not talking about food, but good thoughts and affirmations.

I feed my mind with the pure, the powerful and the positive. And then I get my body moving and get some exercise and I turn on the radio and listen to myself on radio on a praise network. And then I get going.

I get going about all the other things and then I go to the office, and I talk to my staff and I say, Okay, we got to do our chant. I’m healthy, I’m wealthy, I’m happy, I’m home. I’m blessed and highly favored. And then I get productive, and I want you to do the same. I want you to be encouraged to make the most of every day because your day is a blessing. So make the most of this blessing.

