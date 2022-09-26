Money Money: Tiffany “The Budgetnista” Aliche Shares Tips On Educating Kids About Money

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

“The Budgetnista,’ Tiffany Aliche is the author of the New York Times Best Seller, ‘Get Good with Money.‘ She has helped millions with money management and is the host of the new Netflix documentary “Get Smart With Money.” Aliche stops by the Get Up Chruch to give us the details on the new show and gives tips to parents on teaching their children financial literacy and the value of a dollar.

Erica: Give us some tips to the parents and how we can educate children on money at our homes.

Aliche: So first things first, if your child is really little, it doesn’t have to be so literal. Like this is $1. You know, financial education is things like sharing, you know, giving, so you might have them clean up some toys that they don’t want, and then donate them to a local shelter. That’s the beginning of financial education for really little ones. As they get a little older, you could do something that my sister does with her little ones, where my niece Amelia loves to draw but they also have the dollar store. So she told her, you know, you can sell these drawings, to your aunties, and grandma and grandpa, and then you can purchase things from the dollar store. So Amelia sells her drawings for $1. And she started to make that connection to say, Oh, Mommy, I want that toy. It’s going to take me four drawings, something else you can do for your older one, because

I have a 16-year-old bonus daughter that I started early on when she does chores above and beyond things like cleaning aroma, and her natural chores. You know, I made those chores a job. Like if you took out the garbage and it’s not your turn, you know, maybe that’s $5 Even now. She’s my TikTok manager, she’s 16 going on 26. And so, as my TikTok manager, she gets paid, but I made her an employee. And she was like, what’s just come out of my check? I said, “oh taxes.”

Erica: So let’s talk about this new Netflix show that you have, “Get Smart With Money.” I have a New York Times bestselling book called “Get Good with Money” and I think people folks are starting to realize that financial education is not this nice thing that everyone needs to get good with their money. So when they reached out and said we want to do this documentary, and we want to follow people who are struggling with their finances, and then assign them a coach, you know, I said absolutely.

You can follow Tiffany at @TheBudgetnista on Instagram and at the website Thebudgetnista.com.

