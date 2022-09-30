JJ Hairston Explains ‘A Season of Great Faith’ & The Message Behind “Believe Again”

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

Get Up! Mornings Erica Campbell welcomes the one and only JJ Harrison to the GetUp church! He’s a Grammy-nominated, Stellar Award, and billboard award-winning singer, songwriter, and musician. He’s also the new pastor of the All Nations Worship Assembly in Washington DC. His new album, Believe Again, is out now!

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

While speaking with Erica, JJ explains the meaning behind his album title, “I’ve been telling people, it seems like we came from one crisis, which was the pandemic crash and I played right now we’re in a faith crisis. We have people who don’t really believe in the Bible anymore. They don’t believe in the fact that God is a miracle worker and a promise keeper. We wanted to release some salt that would help to galvanize and rejuvenate somebody’s faith. And so that’s what the salt is, the salt is really using scriptures. But we put in melodies to them to help you realize what the Bible says about what God is able to do with the salt, the salt that coming from actually not a belief again, saw believe again, is the theme is nice.”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Listen to the full interview below and be sure to go stream & support his new album Believe Again!

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM