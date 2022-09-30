Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

We are sad to report that gospel singer Keith “Wonderboy” Johnson has reportedly passed away at the age of 50.

The news was first reported by Black Gospel Radio and Larry Reid Live on social media. However, not much is known about his passing at press time. The news was further confirmed in subsequent IG tributes from singer/songwriter Ted Winn, singer Titus Showers, and Pastor E. Dewey Smith.

Getting his start with his father and uncles as a member of The Spiritual Voices, Johnson launched his solo career in 1998 with the release of his Through the Storm album. He released a total of 14 solo projects, with 11 of those albums landing on the Billboard Gospel Albums chart with other chartings on the Independent Albums and Heatseekers charts. Johnson was the winner of six Stellar Awards and was nominated for two Dove Awards.

He leaves behind his two children, Elyse and Brianna. We send our condolences to his family, friends, and fans.

SEE ALSO:

Keith Wonderboy Johnson Joins Melissa For The Light Lunch

Keith Wonderboy Johnson Talks About Meeting Pastor Shirley Caesar For 1st Time

Keith Wonderboy Johnson On How He Fell Out And Back In Love With Gospel [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Keith “Wonderboy” Johnson Reportedly Passes Away at 50 was originally published on thelightnc.com