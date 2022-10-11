I Hate The Homies Podcast “Who Ain’t SWAC?!” | Episode 21

The punch heard around the NBA happened when TMZ got a hold of the practice video showing Golden State Warriors Forward Draymond Green punching the lights out of teammate, Guard Jordan Poole. Can Green, Poole, and the Warriors come back from this? Alabama State University Head Coach Eddie Robinson Jr. snubbed Jackson State University Head Coach Deion Sanders‘ attempted postgame hug after JSU Tigers’ 26-12 victory versus the ASU Hornets. Who Ain’t SWAC?!

Multi-media personality, actor, author, and philanthropist Rashan Ali join the homies and more!

