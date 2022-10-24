Video Shows Illinois Teacher Blatantly Calling A Black Student The N-Word During Class. He Wasn’t Fired.

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

Here’s a question: Why is it so hard for school officials to just fire a demonstrably racist teacher?

For example, a white high school teacher in Kankakee, Illinois, was caught on camera calling a Black student a “f****** n*****r” during class. According to Fox 32, school administrators viewed “several videos” of an incident that only needed to be seen once to show, without any doubt, that the teacher said what he said.

There it is. There’s all you need to see. A teacher called a Black student the n-word with the extra hard “R” as the student was leaving the classroom. He said it clearly and blatantly in front of the other students in his class. What is there to investigate? What is there to discuss outside of whether or not to hand him his pink slip in a KKK envelope?

Kankakee School District 111 Supt. Dr. Genevra A. Walters said the teacher at Kankakee High School used the slur after a “minor conflict” with the student. Another video shows the teacher and the student arguing over an alleged book-throwing incident, but the back-and-forth is too unintelligible to definitively say who did what.

None of this matters, of course, because a white student wouldn’t have been called a racial slur over the same offense, and if a “minor conflict” with a Black student was enough for this “educator” to go full grand wizard, it’s safe to say he was already the Mark Fuhrman of David Dukes and he belongs nowhere near a classroom where he might have to teach Black students. (Or white students for that matter. We don’t need him out here “educating” the next generation of KKKid KKKadets.)

“The video is a system of a much larger societal issue,” Walters said in a statement. “Although this is a disheartening situation for our students, families and public education, the root of the problem must be addressed in a systemic way. In light of the circumstances, we are proud of how the students handled the situation.”

From Fox 32:

Students who witnessed the racial slur said they were shocked to hear a teacher use that kind of language, district officials said.

The Kankakee High School principal will make a recommendation regarding the teacher to the Human Resources department and will also make a recommendation concerning disciplinary action to the Kankakee School District 111 Board of Education.

The fact that the teacher is still on paid leave over a clearly racist incident that reportedly happened weeks ago is bad enough. But sending the teacher to HR and recommending “disciplinary action” that may or may not involve the teacher’s rightful firing just seems like a lot of hoops to jump through when video footage already shows us exactly what we need to know and what needs to be done.

I mean, I get that there’s a process, but maybe school districts need to rethink protocol when it comes to cases where there isn’t much to question. The racist teacher used a racist slur. That’s it.

