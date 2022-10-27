I Hate The Homies Podcast “Is the Tom Brady Era Over?” | Episode 23

Is Tom Brady’s divorce the reason for the Buccaneers losing or is the whole team at fault? How concerned should we be about the Lakers being 0-3 after missing the playoffs last year. Should we expect to see a new Team winning from the NFC North?

Da homies get into it all including a College Football recap covering TCU and Oklahoma State performance over the weekend.

