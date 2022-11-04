Karen Who Told Terrell Owens ‘You’re A Black Man Approaching A White Woman’ Is Charged With Crime

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

In today’s episode of So, Your Racism Got You A Mugshot, Huh? the white woman who, in August, was recorded in a viral video during a KK-Karen confrontation with former NFL wide receiver Terrell Owens has been charged with lying to police.

From the New York Post:

Caitlin Davis, 38, is charged with providing false information to cops after claiming Owens tried to run her off the road as she biked through their Deerfield Beach gated community.

An incident report states she told police that Owens was speeding around the area and had run a stop sign.

She claimed he exited his car and began harassing her after she confronted him for his alleged reckless driving.

But cops said surveillance footage and other evidence didn’t back up her claims and triggered charges three months after the incident.

Davis may not have been charged with anything related to her clear and blatant racism, but make no mistake—it was her bigotry that set it all in motion.

You might remember that during her heated exchange with Owens, she blurted out of nowhere, “You’re a Black man approaching a white woman,” as if she were signaling to the cops she called that it was extrajudicial lynching time.

“I could have died,” Owens told TMZ Sports after the incident.

“If the wrong type of cops came out—if they got the wrong information,” he continued. “You saw the video, she started crying. You never know how that situation could have turned.”

And that’s exactly it. This is why we call for white people like Amy “Central Park Karen” Cooper to be charged when they try to weaponize police against Black people by feeding them demonstrably false information through their 911 calls.

Anyway, Davis could have just let whatever infraction she thinks Owens committed against her go. She could have minded her own Caucasian business and just gone home. Instead, she decided to call the cops and then go full Carolyn Bryant Donham on Owens—and now she’s charged with a crime.

Imagine serving up justice to your own self like this.

