Gov. Ron DeSantis Administration Demands Universities Report Programs On Diversity, CRT

Florida’s commander-in-white-fragility, Gov. Ron DeSantis, is, as always, continuing his woke-busters campaign to obliterate all discussion on systemic racism from every institution in the Sunshine State. (At this point, it’s like he’d rather Florida be referred to as the “Sundown State.”) It’s as if DeSantis wakes up every morning, takes a sip of Ku Klux Koffee and thinks of different ways he can spend time putting critical race theory in a woke-hold in order to squeeze every last bit of life out of it. It’s an unhealthy obsession at this point. He appears to be scouring every corner and blind spot in his state in an effort to weed out any and all teachings of diversity, inclusion, white privilege, institutionalized racism and anything else that causes white people the least bit of “discomfort.”

In fact, DeSantis is so hellbent on locating CRT anywhere it rears its ugly-but-truthful head that he’s even asking Florida’s state colleges and universities to essentially set up a CRT snitch line to help him eradicate the white tears-inducing scourge from higher education—where critical theory of all kinds is traditionally taught.

From the Orlando Sentinel:

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration is asking state universities across Florida to report information about critical race theory and diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives, drawing criticism from faculty union leaders who view the inquiry as an attempt to silence them.

The request asks for a “comprehensive list of all staff, programs and campus activities” and funding assigned to those topics.

It’s unclear what the administration plans to do with the information, but DeSantis has vowed to combat what he considers to be “woke” ideology in higher education.

“We must ensure that our institutions of higher learning are focused on academic excellence and the pursuit of truth, not the imposition of trendy ideology,” DeSantis said during his second inauguration speech Tuesday.

A DeSantis spokesman said to “stay tuned” when asked why the state is seeking the information. The Dec. 28 memo references a law commonly known as the “Stop Woke Act” and mentions the information is needed for budget planning.

First of all, the only reason CRT and what white conservatives refer to as “wokeness” are considered “trendy ideology” is because white conservatives have just recently discovered them and now they won’t shut up bout it. In reality, CRT has existed in academia since the late 1980s and the Black American phrase “stay woke” dates back to at least the late ’30s. It’s almost as if a thing isn’t really a thing until white people know about it.

Secondly, when your idea of “budget planning” is withholding funding from institutions of higher learning because they include optional courses on racial equality and systemic racism, then you represent a racist institution trying to prove your own non-existence.

More from the Sentinel:

Universities and colleges have until Jan. 13 to respond to the request from the governor’s office, according to the memo.

Faculty union leaders say they fear any information provided by universities could be used against instructors, particularly those who teach courses concerning race.

“It builds upon long-standing threats that the governor has made to defund institutions that do not align with his interests and his priorities,” said Andrew Gothard, president of the United Faculty of Florida, a union that represents more than 25,000 faculty members across the state. “It continues his efforts to chill the freedom of speech rights of faculty, students and staff, especially those who disagree with his ideological viewpoints and stances.”

For the record, the demand by conservatives that all schools prioritize patriotism over the truthful telling of Black or “divisive” history and social studies is also an “imposition of trendy ideology.” Just because it’s a trend that has been trending since America’s founding doesn’t make jingoism any less a product of non-academic ideology. It’s all just white nationalism trying to pretend it’s anything but. DeSantis is essentially the devil trying to convince the world it doesn’t exist.

Fortunately, judges keep getting in his way. A judge blocked his “Stop WOKE Act.” A judge blocked his attempt at redistricting Florida’s congressional map to dilute Black voting power. A judge blocked his “racist” law protecting drivers who hit Black Lives Matter protesters.

DeSantis is basically the villain at the end of every Scooby-Doo mystery shouting, “And I would have gotten away with it too if it weren’t for you meddling judges and your woke dogs!”

He’s desperate to uphold white fragility and social justice resentment over any attempts at social progress, and it’s beyond pathetic at this point.

