Jovonta Patton Premieres His Single “Always” | Introducing

We introduce Jovonta Patton to the Get Up! Church. Patton is a singer-songwriter, praise, and worship leader, and social media influencer. Today, Patton premieres his single “Always” from his upcoming album “Established,” which will be released on March 10th. Patton tells Erica and GRIFF what the song means to him, saying “This song was the post-pandemic song. And no one seen COVID coming. And so it was a song of intercession and worship, to ask God to be with us always because you just never knew what tomorrow would.”
Patton tells Get Up while he settled on the album name “Established” saying The Bible says if you decree a thing, yes on the earth that it shall be established. And Peter also tells us,(1 Peter 5:10) after you suffer a little while, God will strengthen you, he will settle you and he will establish you.
