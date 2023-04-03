Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

Walking Honorably

Honor awards are usually given to those who achieve excellence in specific fields. People are honored for their performance in musical, athletic, academic, and professional arenas. Some are honored for their exceptional bravery or intelligence. And rightly so. But if honor is given only for excellent achievement, how on earth can we be considered honorable with our less-than-impressive abilities.

The secret to living a life that honors God is found in depending heavily on his grace to cover us. We keep it simple. We do what we know is right. We don’t compromise. We don’t chase after the shiny honor awards of the world. And when we get it wrong, we humbly admit our failure, accept God’s forgiveness, and keep walking the narrow road.

Scripture:

2 Thessalonians 1:12 NLT The name of the Lord Jesus will be honored because of the way you live, and you will be honored along with him. This is all made possible because of the grace of our God and Lord, Jesus Christ.

Prayer:

God, no honor award is worth seeking after unless it will bring honor to you. I am so human, and you are so perfect, I can’t even begin to achieve the excellence standard you require, But by your grace, you have made me able and consider me worthy.

Inspirational Lifestyles: Be Still and Know – Walking Honorably (April 3) was originally published on praisedc.com