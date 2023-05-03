The George Foreman Story: The Power Of Faith and Fortitude (Pt. 2) | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “The George Foreman Story: The Power Of Faith and Fortitude (Pt. 2)”

I recently shared that I was invited to the premiere of the new movie about former heavyweight champion George Foreman. The movie is called “Big George Foreman” and it was awesome, awesome. One of the things I loved about the movie was something that can have a big impact on everyone and that is the possibility of reinventing yourself to become a better version of you.

George Foreman was a big, angry fighter who didn’t talk and never smiled. Yet after his conversion experience where he said that Jesus had changed his life, he started talking and smiling all the time and saying he was no longer angry but full of joy. He became one of America’s most popular pitchmen and sold millions of his George Foreman. You too can reinvent yourself. You just need some faith and a new mindset. Do it today.