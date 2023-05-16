Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “The Power of Faith and Fortitude”
Dr. Willie Jolley Says,
You must continue to not only have great faith but also great fortitude because it takes both to not only survive tough times but to fly in the midst of tough times. Here are a few quotes from my book that speak to the importance of fortitude. The book says “Fortitude is defined as emotional strength of power in the face of adversity and difficulty.” Sir Francis Bacon said, “While prosperity best discovers vice, adversity best discovers virtue” and the virtue that comes from adversity is fortitude.
The good things that come from prosperity ought to be wished for, but the good things that come from adversity ought to be admired. Therefore, a person does not know of their own strength, has not met any adversity. I encourage you to have faith and fortitude and keep fighting for your dreams.
Log on to WinWithWillie.com for resources to help you win more and remember to make the most of each and every minute because your best is yet to come.
