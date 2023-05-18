The Stronger The Wind, The Stronger The Trees | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “The Stronger The Wind, The Stronger The Trees”
I love the story of Jay Willett Marriott, the founder of the Marriott Hotel chain who started his career in Washington DC with a small root beer shop. He had a good business in the hot, humid summers of Washington, DC, but when winter came, no one wanted a cold, root beer float. He struggled, and he eventually sat down with his wife, and they thought their way through the problem, and she started making hot tamales to go with a nice cool root beer and the business grew from a small root beer shop grew the largest hotel chain in the world.
I love this quote by Jay Willett Marriott. “Good timber does not grow with ease. The stronger the wind, the stronger the trees.” And when you go through these challenging times, you can remember that you are on your way to greatness, and the greater the challenge, the greater the stronger you will become when it is over.
