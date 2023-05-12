Vice President Kamala Harris Talks Gun Reform & Black Maternal Health With Erica Campbell In Part One Of An Exclusive Interview

Vice President Kamala Harris joins the Get Up Church this morning to speak on some pressing issues in our community. Harris has been a vocal advocate of both gun reform and Black Maternal Health.

As a former prosecutor and Attorney General, Harris knows the devastating impact of gun violence on communities across America. Harris tells Erica, “When I think about the victims, if you will, and the survivors of these shootings, it is the individuals, it is their families, and it is the community as a whole. And for that reason, we need to understand this is a national crisis and we need to have solutions that, yes, are about treating people’s needs in terms of their emotional and psychological needs, but we need to have smart gun safety.”

In addition to her work on gun reform, Harris has also been a fierce advocate for black maternal health. Did you know Black women in America are three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes than other women? Harris says, “It has nothing to do with her educational level or her economic status. It literally has to do with the fact that when a black woman walks into a clinic or an emergency room or a doctor’s office she is not taken as seriously.”

Listen to Vice President Harris in her full interview with Erica below