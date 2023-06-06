Joys & Concerns: The Movies

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

It’s time for Joys and Concerns with GRIFF from the Get Up Church of Our Lord, Pentecostal Non-denominational, Denominational AME CME-E and LMNOP Apostolic Church of God and Christ! Here’s what Brother GRIFF had to say about the movies!

Brother GRIFF:

One thing about children is you gotta know your kids, OK? And if you got multiple kids and one kid ain’t the one kid might not like grass. Then one other kid might want to roll down hills all the time. You gotta know your kids. But one thing I never did was bring my children to the movie theater when they wasn’t gonna sit and watch a movie. I remember when Jamieson was two and we were at the Magic Johnson theater by Greenbrier in Atlanta. It was at 10 AM and nobody was in there but me and James and I would let her run around the whole theater, cause it was just me. If you know, your kid can’t pay attention, don’t bring your little non-paying attention kids to the movie theater screaming and talking, and if you like me and you just want to watch a movie.

Everybody’s supposed to be quiet in the movie, though. Don’t say nothing! 🤣

