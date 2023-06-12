How Can You Marry The Right Person? | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Communication Makes Your Marriage Run Smoother”
This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.
Today’s tip to help you win in your marriage is a quote from my mentor, Zig Ziglar. It’s in the book, Zig said. I have no way of knowing whether you married the right person or the wrong person, but I do know that if you treat the wrong person like the right person, you well could have ended up marrying the right person in the 1st place. Yet if you marry the right person and treat them wrong, you would have ended up marrying the wrong person. So what is most important is not the person you married, but you being the right kind of person. It really is up to you.
Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.
