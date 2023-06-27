The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce’s Walk of Fame Selection Panel has just released its 2024 class of Walk of Fame recipients. The prestigious honor highlights the accolades of those impactful in the entertainment industry by celebrating them with a star on the historic Hollywood Walk of Fame.
This year’s list features Hollywood heavy-hitters who should’ve received a star long ago. The names include Kerry Washington, Toni Braxton, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Brandy Norwood, Darius Rucker, Dr. Dre, Carl Weathers, Ottis Redding, and Chadwick Boseman.
“The Selection Committee which is made up of fellow Walk of Famers, carefully hand-picks a group of honorees each year that represent various genres of the entertainment world,” said Chair and Walk of Famer Ellen K, “The Committee did an amazing job choosing these very talented people. We can’t wait to see each honoree’s reaction as they realize that they are becoming a part of Hollywood’s history with the unveiling of their star on the world’s most famous walkway!” Ellen K continued.
Martin Lawrence, Lenny Kravitz and Ludacris are few of the stars who received their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame this year.
Huge congratulations to the 2024 Walk of Fame class!
Chadwick Boseman And More Inducted Into The Hollywood Walk Of Fame Class Of 2024 was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
